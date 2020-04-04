Italy has recorded the world's largest number of official COVID-19 fatalities

Image Credit: File

Rome: An Italian policeman who worked in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's security detail died Saturday after contracting the novel coronavirus, the country's police force said.

The Italian government said that, when officer Giorgio Guastamacchia tested positive on March 21, he had not been in contact with Conte for at least two weeks.

The Corriere della Sera reported at the time that Conte, 55, was tested as a precaution, turning up a negative result for the virus.

The head of the Italian police force expressed his condolences for Guastamacchia, who was 52.