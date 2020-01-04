Demonstrators attends a protest against pension reforms in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2020. A few thousands of protesters marched through Paris to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system, on the 31 day of crippling transport strikes. Image Credit: AP

Paris: Police on Saturday fired tear gas at demonstrators in Paris's busy Gare du Nord station, used by tourists taking the Eurostar service, and at the Gare de l'Est, during demonstrations against plans to reform France's pension system.

The demonstrators, who set fire to rubbish bins, included "Yellow Vests" anti-government activists, whose name is derived from the high-visibility jackets worn at their protests.

Police also used tear gas in Paris's Bastille area, as demonstrators marched through the city.

President Emmanuel Macron has said reforms are essential to simplify the convoluted pensions system, but his opponents say they will mean many French people having to work for longer.

"People have to think a bit about what kind of society they want in general and, on a more personal level, whether you're 20, 30, 40 or 50, one day you'll retire," said Jean-Gabriel Maheo, an industrial technician who said he was in his 50s.

"If the currently proposed system passes in the way it is laid out, it will be a social catastrophe. Already, the previous reforms are seeing people retire with measly pensions," added Maheo, taking part in the Paris demonstration.