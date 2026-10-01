'Catastrophic': Swiss glaciers lose fifth of mass in five years

This aerial photograph shows glaciologist and head of 'Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland' (GLAMOS) network Matthias Huss posing with a four-metre-long measuring stake indicating the amount of ice that melted over the past year, during a measurement visit to record changes in Scex Rouge glacier, above Les Diablerets, western Switzerland, on September 24, 2026, ahead of the publication of the annual report on state of Swiss glaciers. AFP-FABRICE COFFRINI