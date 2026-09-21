Forged Covid vaccine certificate lands Granit Xhaka in trouble

As captain for your club and the national side, you are expected to lead by example. But that’s not what transpired with Switzerland and Sunderland skipper Granit Xhaka, who admitted on Monday that he had used a forged Covid vaccine certificate during the pandemic. As a result, Switzerland will have to play their next four Nations League matches without their influential player.

"At the same time, we mutually concluded that it was in the team's best interest to proceed with this gathering without him," he said.

The Swiss Football Association meanwhile announced that it had decided, in agreement with the player, that he would not join the Swiss national team in Belek in Turkey for a training camp starting Monday.

"Today I clearly see that I made the wrong choice. It was a mistake. I am sorry," he wrote, adding that he was "cooperating fully with the relevant authorities".

"At the time, I was very worried about the issue of Covid-19 vaccination... I felt deep mistrust regarding the vaccine and was gripped by anxiety and doubt," he said on Instagram.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.