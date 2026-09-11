France’s iconic Mer de Glace glacier is rapidly shrinking

Tourists visiting the glacier near Chamonix can see the dramatic effects of climate change
France’s iconic Mer de Glace glacier is shrinking rapidly as record summer heat accelerates melting in the Alps. Tourists visiting the glacier near Chamonix can see the dramatic effects of climate change, with vast areas of ice retreating and exposed rock replacing parts of the frozen landscape.
At the Montenvers station, large tarpaulins have been placed over the glacier’s ice cave to slow the melting caused by intense sunlight and heat. The region is also facing growing risks as warming temperatures thaw Alpine permafrost, which helps stabilise mountain slopes. The resulting rockfalls have made some routes on Mont Blanc increasingly dangerous for climbers and guides.
These images capture the changing face of one of France’s most famous glaciers.
Photos: AP