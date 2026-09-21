Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies at 27

Family seeks privacy as investigation continues into Presley Gerber’s death at 27
Only weeks before her brother's death, Kaia Gerber had described what he had given their family. "My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm going to be very human for everyone,'" she said.
Presley Gerber, the model and entrepreneur, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died at a rehab facility in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been disclosed, and the medical examiner's office is investigating.
A representative for Crawford confirmed his death to CNN. "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," the statement said.
Born in California in 1999, Presley was the only son of Crawford and Gerber and the older brother of model and actor Kaia Gerber. He followed his family into fashion early, making his runway debut for Italian label Moschino at 16.
Over the following years he walked for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren. He appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Celine, Pepsi and Omega, and his work ran in GQ Style and The New York Times Style Magazine. In 2019 he signed with DNA Model Management, the agency that also represents his sister, along with Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah. According to his agency biography, he later moved into work as an investor and entrepreneur.
In recent years, Presley became known for talking publicly about his mental health and substance use. On the Studio 22 podcast in 2023, he discussed his efforts to use his platform to raise awareness. He started an initiative called "Mental Health Mondays" and worked with organisations including A Sense of Home, a Los Angeles-based homelessness charity.
He kept that openness going online. Last December, he posted an Instagram video about the prescription medication he had been taking. The video was later removed. In the accompanying post, he wrote of significant personal loss. Crawford replied publicly: "Presley — we love you and you are not alone."
She continued to celebrate him openly. In July, marking his 27th birthday on Facebook, she wrote that she was proud of the man he had become and that she would always see him as her "little boy."
In her Vogue interview, Kaia spoke about the effect of her brother's struggles with addiction on the family, saying they had changed how she viewed her own role within it. She also addressed his decision to be open rather than private, and how hard it is when one member of a family is struggling, saying such experiences could "level everyone."
Further details about the circumstances of Presley's death have not yet been released.