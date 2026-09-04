The publisher announced the release on Friday, describing the memoir as one of the most eagerly awaited political books of its kind. It said the book offers a personal account of Gandhi’s life, her experiences of love and loss, and her journey of finding a place in India.

“’Belonging: A Journey of Love’ by Sonia Gandhi will be published in India on 10 November 2026,” HarperCollins India said in a post on X.

Reports had suggested that the publisher decided against releasing the book after Gandhi did not agree to proposed changes to the manuscript.

The announcement comes after Penguin Random House India clarified that it was not the publisher of Gandhi’s memoir, following reports that it had backed out of the project.

The book also looks at the personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, in 1984 and her husband Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Gandhi’s memoir traces her life from her childhood in post-war Italy to her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, whom she met while they were studying in Cambridge, and her eventual move to India.

The publisher said fact-checking manuscripts and suggesting changes are a normal part of its work. It also said it had remained willing to publish the book but would not comment on its confidential discussions with the author.

Penguin Random House India, however, rejected that account. In a statement, it said it was “not the publisher” of Belonging in India and that suggestions that it had decided not to publish the memoir because Gandhi rejected editorial changes did not accurately reflect what happened.

The memoir is expected to offer an inside account of her life in one of India’s most prominent political families, while also exploring themes of identity, duty, love and belonging.

At 79, Sonia Gandhi remains one of the Congress party’s most influential figures. She served as its longest-serving president and led the party for nearly two decades.

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