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Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ to be published by HarperCollins India

The book traces her journey from Italy to India and life in the Nehru-Gandhi family

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

HarperCollins India will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' on November 10, ending weeks of uncertainty over the book’s publication in the country.

The publisher announced the release on Friday, describing the memoir as one of the most eagerly awaited political books of its kind. It said the book offers a personal account of Gandhi’s life, her experiences of love and loss, and her journey of finding a place in India.

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“’Belonging: A Journey of Love’ by Sonia Gandhi will be published in India on 10 November 2026,” HarperCollins India said in a post on X.

Publishing row

The announcement comes after Penguin Random House India clarified that it was not the publisher of Gandhi’s memoir, following reports that it had backed out of the project.

Reports had suggested that the publisher decided against releasing the book after Gandhi did not agree to proposed changes to the manuscript.

Penguin Random House India, however, rejected that account. In a statement, it said it was “not the publisher” of Belonging in India and that suggestions that it had decided not to publish the memoir because Gandhi rejected editorial changes did not accurately reflect what happened.

The publisher said fact-checking manuscripts and suggesting changes are a normal part of its work. It also said it had remained willing to publish the book but would not comment on its confidential discussions with the author.

A deeply personal account

Gandhi’s memoir traces her life from her childhood in post-war Italy to her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, whom she met while they were studying in Cambridge, and her eventual move to India.

The book also looks at the personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, in 1984 and her husband Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

At 79, Sonia Gandhi remains one of the Congress party’s most influential figures. She served as its longest-serving president and led the party for nearly two decades.

The memoir is expected to offer an inside account of her life in one of India’s most prominent political families, while also exploring themes of identity, duty, love and belonging.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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