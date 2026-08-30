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At least six dead after ferry capsizes off Northern Cyprus

Rescue effort under way after ferry with 267 aboard overturns off Kyrenia

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AFP
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The cause of the capsize was not immediately known.
The cause of the capsize was not immediately known.

Istanbul: At least six people died when a ferry capsized off Northern Cyprus on Sunday, the head of the local government said, in a preliminary toll to Turkish media.

Unal Ustel, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said the vessel had been carrying a total of 267 people when it rolled over shortly after leaving port, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

Ustel added that 172 people had so far been rescued and that operations were continuing to evacuate the remaining passengers and crew, Anadolu said.

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Turkey's ambassador to Nicosia, Ali Murat Basceri, confirmed there were deaths, without giving a number. He told Turkish state television network TRT that "the large majority of the 259 passengers have been rescued".

The cause of the capsize was not immediately known.

It occurred shortly after the ferry departed from the Northern Cyprus port of Kyrenia headed for the Turkish port of Tasucu.

Images broadcast by Turkish television showed the upside-down ferry in the water, with people wearing life vests atop its orange hull. The weather was sunny and several boats were seen in the area to lend assistance.

"All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services," the TRNC's health ministry said in a statement.

It added that hospitals in the territory had been alerted, so they could provide any medical attention that might be needed.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X that "we are providing all necessary assistance to the search and rescue operations".

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