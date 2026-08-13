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Fire engulfs tourist boat off Turkey, forcing 115 passengers and crew to evacuate

Families and children jump into sea as blaze tears through vessel near Fethiye

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Turkey’s maritime authorities said all 115 passengers and crew were safely evacuated to shore, with the coastguard carrying out most of the rescue operation.
Turkey’s maritime authorities said all 115 passengers and crew were safely evacuated to shore, with the coastguard carrying out most of the rescue operation.
/X

Dubai: A fire engulfed a tourist boat carrying families off Turkey’s southwestern coast on Thursday, forcing passengers, including children, to jump into the sea as authorities evacuated 115 people from the vessel, officials said.

Footage of the incident showed flames sweeping through the boat and thick black smoke billowing into the sky as passengers and crew wearing life jackets entered the water to escape the blaze.

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The fire broke out aboard the “Toys Boat”, which operates children’s entertainment trips, near the popular coastal resort of Fethiye.

Turkey’s maritime authorities said all 115 passengers and crew were safely evacuated to shore, with the coastguard carrying out most of the rescue operation.

Eleven people were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, but none was in serious condition, the maritime affairs directorate said in a statement on X.

Several children were also reported to have undergone precautionary medical checks following the evacuation.

The Turkish coastguard told AFP it had evacuated 107 people from the vessel. Authorities did not immediately specify how many children were on board. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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