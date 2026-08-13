Families and children jump into sea as blaze tears through vessel near Fethiye
Dubai: A fire engulfed a tourist boat carrying families off Turkey’s southwestern coast on Thursday, forcing passengers, including children, to jump into the sea as authorities evacuated 115 people from the vessel, officials said.
Footage of the incident showed flames sweeping through the boat and thick black smoke billowing into the sky as passengers and crew wearing life jackets entered the water to escape the blaze.
The fire broke out aboard the “Toys Boat”, which operates children’s entertainment trips, near the popular coastal resort of Fethiye.
Turkey’s maritime authorities said all 115 passengers and crew were safely evacuated to shore, with the coastguard carrying out most of the rescue operation.
Eleven people were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, but none was in serious condition, the maritime affairs directorate said in a statement on X.
Several children were also reported to have undergone precautionary medical checks following the evacuation.
The Turkish coastguard told AFP it had evacuated 107 people from the vessel. Authorities did not immediately specify how many children were on board. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.