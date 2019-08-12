Suspect fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps' nest

A wasps' nest. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Berlin: A fugitive in Germany has been nabbed thanks to the help of angry wasps.

Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday after officers tried to arrest a 32-year-old man to serve an outstanding 11-month custodial sentence.

The suspect, whose name wasn't released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps' nest.

The irate insects attacked the man, prompting him to run onto the street. Officers tried to apprehend him there, only to be attacked by wasps themselves.