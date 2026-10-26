371 detained, 110 of them teens: Italy locks down its cities as cost-of-living rage spills into the streets

Violent demonstrations in Italy prompt arrests and tougher anti-riot measures
Italian police said they carried out nine arrests and briefly detained 371 people during protests in eight cities on Saturday.
Of those taken to police stations, 110 were minors, according to Euronews.
Milan, where the government deployed soldiers, saw no security incidents, but protesters clashed with police in other cities including Turin and Rome, according to ANSA.
Protesters in Milan, Rome, Turin, Naples, Bologna and Florence threw bottles, stones and firecrackers.
Police also arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of being behind the “October 17 Movement,” which had called for the protests.
Italian police said they carried out nine arrests and briefly detained 371 people during protests in eight cities on Saturday. Of those taken to police stations, 110 were minors, according to Euronews
Milan, where the government deployed soldiers, saw no security incidents, but protesters clashed with police in other cities including Turin and Rome, according to ANSA.
Protesters in Milan, Rome, Turin, Naples, Bologna and Florence threw bottles, stones and firecrackers.
Police also arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of being behind the “October 17 Movement,” which had called for the protests, CBS reported
The crackdown follows last weekend’s violence.
Rioters, many of them minors, looted stores and set fire to property in Milan’s central shopping district.
Police said about 2,000 youths took part that night.
Arrest tallies vary by report, from about 50 to 45 people, with more than 30 minors in either account.
The demonstrators, inspired by protests in France and Spain, are protesting the rising cost of living, low wages, high rents and public service shortfalls. The wave reaches beyond Italy.
More than 1,000 people were arrested in France, per CBS. Riot police in Tirana used water cannons on protesters.
Earlier, Italian leader Meloni approved tougher measures to crack down on protests after the Milan riots.
Government response: On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a new offence of violent participation in a demonstration, tougher penalties, and financial liability for parents whose children take part in vandalism and looting. Police may also detain 14-to-17-year-olds who pose a danger, even if they haven’t committed a crime. The decree must be converted into law by parliament within 60 days.
Troops: 500 army troops are deployed in Milan until the end of 2026.
Reaction: Meloni said the right to demonstrate must be guaranteed, as must citizens’ right to live in safety. Interior Minister Piantedosi said police isolated the violent fringes with balance and professionalism. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said Italy needs to expand its youth detention capacity.
Easing elsewhere: Truck blockades that had paralysed southern Italy and caused fuel and food shortages have been lifted.
Politics: Meloni faces national elections due in 2027, and rising prices are a concern for her.