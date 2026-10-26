371 detained, 110 of them teens: Italy locks down its cities as cost-of-living rage spills into the streets

Government response: On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a new offence of violent participation in a demonstration, tougher penalties, and financial liability for parents whose children take part in vandalism and looting. Police may also detain 14-to-17-year-olds who pose a danger, even if they haven’t committed a crime. The decree must be converted into law by parliament within 60 days.

Troops: 500 army troops are deployed in Milan until the end of 2026.

Reaction: Meloni said the right to demonstrate must be guaranteed, as must citizens’ right to live in safety. Interior Minister Piantedosi said police isolated the violent fringes with balance and professionalism. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said Italy needs to expand its youth detention capacity.

Easing elsewhere: Truck blockades that had paralysed southern Italy and caused fuel and food shortages have been lifted.