Eid 2020 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eid Al Fitr, with millions confined to their homes following the global outbreak of COVID-19. As the month of Ramadan is drawing to a close moon-sighting committees in different countries have started announcing the beginning of Eid Al Fitr. The following countries have already made the announcement.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced that Saturday, May 23, 2020 will be the last day of Ramadan and that Sunday May 24th will be the first day of Eid, Shawwal 1st 1441, according to Okaz newspaper.

Kerala, India

Muslims across the Indian state of Kerala will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Sunday. Religious leaders said since no sighting of moon was reported on Friday and Saturday being Ramadan 30, Eid will be celebrated on Sunday.

Indonesia

According to the Astronomy Centre, Indonesia and Malaysia officially confirmed Sunday (May 24) as first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Turkey

According to reports, Shawwal moon was not sighted in Turkey on Friday after which the country announced May 24 (Sunday) as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Australia