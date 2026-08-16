GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Eastern Japan rain kills nine: report

A weather station in Chiba region recorded 30 centimetres of rain in 24 hours

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cars make their way through flooded road after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba prefecture, Japan, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
Cars make their way through flooded road after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba prefecture, Japan, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
AP

Heavy rain that battered eastern Japan has left nine people dead, public broadcaster NHK said Sunday, after an "unprecedented" deluge that flooded over a thousand homes and snarled up roads and rail services.

Torrential downpours starting late Thursday triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A weather station in the prefecture recorded 30 centimetres (nearly 12 inches) of rain in 24 hours, making it the area's wettest August in six decades.

By Friday morning, the city of Chiba logged more than three times the rainfall typically seen in the whole of August, Tokyo's land ministry said.

Nine have since died in the rains, NHK reported Sunday morning, citing its own tally.

Chiba's disaster management office as of Saturday evening listed eight dead, some trapped inside submerged cars and others found on flooded streets.

Over 70 houses across the Chiba region were partially destroyed by the rain, the prefecture's latest tally showed.

And over a thousand households reported being flooded, nearly 600 of which saw water surge above the floorboards.

An estimated 1,200 cars also remain abandoned on roads, local media said, with authorities working on towing them away or using jacks to move them.

An official from Japan's Meteorological Agency told a news conference on Thursday that it was "shaping up to be an unprecedented level of heavy rain".

Scientists say human-driven climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, prolonged and intense.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times across some northern and eastern areas, where clouds may bring light rainfall.

UAE might get 5 days of rain as temperatures reach 49°C

2m read
Will rain hit the UAE this weekend? Here’s the forecast

Will rain hit the UAE this weekend? Here’s the forecast

3m read
Abandoned cars are seen partially submerged on a flooded road in Sakura, Chiba prefecture on August 14, 2026.

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills four in Japan

3m read
Heavy rain lashes Kerala; schools shut in nine districts as IMD puts state on Yellow alert

Heavy rains continue in Kerala; flash flood risks rise

4m read