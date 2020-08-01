An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, late on Saturday (August 1, 2020), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake had a depth of 473 kilometers, EMSC said.
The quake was reportedly felt in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. It struck 75 km from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, Philippines, at around 9.09 pm local time.
The temblor followed the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that rocked a part of the Philippines Eastern Samar island in the early hours of Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake struck at 3:51 am on August at 11 kilometers northeast of Mercedes town.
The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 43-kilometer depth of focus.