2022: At least 77 dead in Gujarat

Rescue operation under way after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, in Morbi, Gujarat Image Credit: ANI

At least 77 people are killed on Sunday after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Morbi in Gujarat.

Local media quoted officials as saying that as many as 500 people were on the Morbi bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way.

2021: 26 dead in Mexico City

A public bus passes along the street after workers moved two train cars at the accident site, where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City.

An elevated section of track on the Mexico City metro system collapsed in May bringing a passenger train crashing down, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

2018: 43 dead in Genoa

Cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, in Genoa, northern Italy.

The collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa kills 43 people. The Morandi bridge, part of a key highway connecting France and Italy, gave way in torrential rain in August, sending dozens of vehicles and their passengers tumbling into the abyss.

2016: 26 dead in Kolkata

26 were killed when a portion of an overpass under construction collapses in a congested area in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

In March in India, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the city of Kolkata kills at least 26 people. Rescue workers pull out nearly 100 people injured under huge concrete slabs and metal.

2011: Catastrophes in India

In October in India at least 32 people are killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapses in northeast India, about 20 miles (30 kilometres) from the hill town of Darjeeling.

Less than a week later around 30 people are killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapses.

2007: Nepal and China

In August in China at least 64 workers are killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapses as they are completing its construction.

In Nepal in December at least 16 people are killed and 25 missing after a bridge crowded with religious pilgrims collapses in the west of the country. At the time of the accident nearly 400 people were said to have been on the bridge across a gorge over the Bheri River, 380 kilometres (240 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu. As many as 100 people managed to swim to safety.

2006: Pakistan and India

In August in Pakistan at least 40 people die as monsoon rains wash away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

In December in India at least 34 people die as a 150-year-old bridge collapses on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.

2003: India and Bolivia

In August in India 20 people, including 19 children, die when a bridge falls into a river near Mumbai, making a school bus and four other vehicles fall into the river.