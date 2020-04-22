Remittances are expected to plunge by about 20 per cent globally this year

WASHINGTON: Developing countries are losing a key source of revenue as the coronavirus pandemic causes worldwide shutdowns, sharply reducing payments from workers living abroad, the World Bank said Wednesday.

Remittances are expected to plunge by about 20 per cent globally this year, the biggest decline in recent history, as closures cause a global recession and job losses that prevent workers from sending money to their families back home, the World Bank said in a report.