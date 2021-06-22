Abu Dhabi: More than 178.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,280,030 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
One of the worst affected countries is India, which on Tuesday reported 42,640 new infections over the past 24 hours.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight.