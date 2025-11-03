Dubai Court acquits European woman in public indecency case

The court found that the accusation relied solely on the complainant’s statement, unsupported by any physical or documented evidence, and contradicted by multiple defense witnesses. In accordance with Article 212 of the UAE Criminal Procedure Law, the court ruled that doubt must be resolved in favor of the accused, granting her a full acquittal.

The complainant alleged that the defendant’s car was blocking her exit. When she honked her horn, the defendant’s husband allegedly opened her car door and shouted at her, after which the defendant reportedly raised her middle finger.

The defendant denied the charge during the hearing, telling the court that she had been holding her child and had only gestured toward her stomach to indicate she could not move immediately.

The court dismissed the testimony of the complainant’s mother, citing procedural irregularities. She was questioned without a sworn translator, despite not being fluent in Arabic, making her statement legally unreliable. The judge noted that her testimony merely repeated her daughter’s claims, reducing its evidentiary value.

After reviewing the evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The testimonies of two defense witnesses, combined with the absence of documenting evidence, created significant doubt about the charge’s validity.

