Dh2.1 million for 10 days? Why this Dubai lawyer lost his huge fee lawsuit

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a lawyer against his client seeking Dh1.6 million in unpaid legal fees for handling a criminal extradition file, ruling that the Dh500,000 the lawyer had already received was sufficient compensation for his efforts, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to court documents, the lawyer claimed that his client had retained him to handle an extradition case for a total fee of Dh2.1 million, of which Dh500,000 was paid upfront.
The lawyer argued that within ten days of receiving the advance payment, his work led to the Public Prosecution temporarily closing the extradition file and lifting all restrictions and circulars against the defendant.
The lawyer said he had requested the remaining Dh1.6 million, but his client refused to pay, prompting him to file a lawsuit.
He submitted supporting documents, including a power of attorney, fee agreement, WhatsApp conversations, and the Public Prosecution’s decision to temporarily close the extradition file due to lack of required documentation.
However, the defendant’s legal representative countered that the lawyer had not followed up adequately on the case and was unaware of the prosecution’s decision to suspend the extradition proceedings.
The defense also argued that the claimed fees were disproportionate to the effort made, and even filed a separate case seeking to recover the Dh500,000 advance payment.
The defense presented additional documents showing that a request to close the extradition file permanently had been rejected by the prosecution, as was another motion submitted by the lawyer on behalf of the client.
After reviewing the case, the Civil Court dismissed the lawyer’s claim, stating in its judgment that the Public Prosecution’s decision was temporary and that the lawyer’s efforts did not justify additional compensation.
The court concluded that the Dh500,000 already paid was adequate given the scope and duration of the work performed.
