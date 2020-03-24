Police officers sing and dance on streets in Spain. Image Credit: Twitter

MADRID: Spain recorded 514 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily increase so far, as the country struggles to contain the outbreak despite strict rules that are keeping people from leaving their homes.

There were 2,696 deaths in total, compared to 2,182 the day before, according to the latest health ministry data. The number of confirmed cases rose to 39,673 from 33,089.

Ambulances medical staff deliver a patient wearing protection masks at Cruces hospital, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had warned over the weekend that the worst was yet to come, and called on Spaniards "to be strong."

The country is already in the second week of a lockdown set to continue until April 11, with severe restrictions on mobility, police patrolling the streets and the army helping to move patients.

In Madrid, the region worst hit by the crisis, the regional and city governments have set up make-shift hospitals in hotels and at the main convention center to alleviate the stress on a public health service operating at full capacity.

A member of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carries out a general disinfection outside the Alvaro Cunqueiro hospital in Vigo, on March 18, 2020. The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 today with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed. Over the same 24 hour period, the number of deaths rose to 598, an increase of 107, a government statement showed, giving a higher figure than that initially announced by the health ministry's emergencies coordinator. Image Credit: AFP

While the situation in Spain is not as grim as in Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, it became on Saturday the second European country to register more than 1,000 deaths from the disease.