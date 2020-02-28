A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 2,022 cases, 13 deaths
Japan: 918 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths
Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths
Singapore: 96
United States: 60
Kuwait: 43
Thailand: 40
Bahrain: 33
Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
Australia: 23
Malaysia: 23
Germany: 21
France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
United Arab Emirates: 19
Spain: 17
Vietnam: 16
United Kingdom: 15
Canada: 14
Sweden: 7
Iraq: 6
Oman: 6
Russia: 5
Switzerland: 5
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Croatia: 3
Greece: 3
Israel: 3
Lebanon: 3
Pakistan: 2
Finland: 2
Austria: 2
Egypt: 1
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Georgia: 1
Estonia: 1
Belgium: 1
Netherlands: 1
Romania: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
Norway: 1
Denmark: 1
Brazil 1
New Zealand 1
Nigeria 1
