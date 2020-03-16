Outside China, there have been 3,794 deaths by 1700 GMT Monday

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a charms shop in the Binondo district of Chinatown in Manila. Since 1700 GMT on Sunday there were 587 new deaths reported and 11,597 new cases globally. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 175,530 with 7,007 deaths, across 145 countries and territories at 1700 GMT Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Sunday there were 587 new deaths reported and 11,597 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,860 cases, including 3,213 deaths, with 67,490 people recovered. The country declared 16 new cases and 14 new fatalities since Sunday.

Outside China, there have been 3,794 deaths by 1700 GMT Monday - 573 new fatalities since Sunday 1700 GMT - out of 94,676 cases, of which 11,581 were new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 2,158 deaths (27,980 cases), Iran with 853 fatalities (14,991 cases), Spain with 309 deaths (9,191 cases) and France with 127 deaths (5,423 cases).

Since 1700 GMT Sunday, Portugal, Bahrain, Hungary, Guatemala and Luxembourg have announced their first fatalities. Trinidad and Tobago, Liberia and Tanzania have diagnosed their first cases.