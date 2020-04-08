Kiran, 5, just intended to check if her 93-year-old neighbour was okay. Image Credit: Twitter

Amid news stories of COVID-19 despair, a 5-year-old Kiran's letter to her 93-year-old neighbour Ron, who is in isolation, is melting hearts on social media. Tens of thousands of Twitter users have shared the young girl's letter that was originally posted on the micro-blogging site by Twitter user LMS (@hey_im_ginger), Ron's grandaughter, On April 6. Tweeps are calling it the most heartwarming thing they have read in the last few months.

Although, the location of this exchange is not clear, it points at originating from the UK.

On April 6, Twitter user LMS (@hey_im_ginger) shared a photo of the letter, her little neighbour had sent to her grandfather: "My granddad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health - and he has received the most beautiful letter from his 5-year-old neighbour, and he wrote back to her. Just please read, it should make you smile."

The letter was sent by the little girl, along with a drawing of a rainbow. She told him that she just intended to check if he is okay. She also requested him to write back to her if he could.

"Hello, my name is Kiran. I am 5 years old. I have to stay at home because of the coronavirus. I just wanted to check to see if you're ok? I have drawn you a rainbow to remind you that you are not alone. Please write back if you can. From your neighbour at number 9," Kiran's letter reads.

93-year-old Ron obliged and responded to Kiran, "Hello Kiran, I was so pleased to receive your message asking about my well-being, and I am pleased to say I am keeping well so far. Like you, I am in isolation, so it was so nice to hear of your concern for me. My name is Ron, and I am 93 years old. I was the first person to move into the Crescent in 1955, and I have been here ever since. The situation with this coronavirus is very bad, and we must all do our very best to overcome it and hopefully come out of it in good health again."

He added: "I thought your drawing of the rainbow was amazing, and I am going to place it in my window for people to see. I would like to thank you again for writing to me and hope you will be able to be out of isolation soon. From Ron at number 24."

Kiran's mum who was overwhelmed by the response, also tweeted, saying that she hoped that the #rainbowletter would inspire others to reach out to people in their community during this time.

Her mum's tweet suggests that the neighbours are from Wolverhampton in England.

Many Twitter users shared the letter and said it was important to look out for older people and neighbours in your community.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users have started following the thread in hopes of reading more letters between the two new pals.