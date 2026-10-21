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British bodybuilder, 33, dies after collapsing on stage during national competition

Mateusz Chmura fell unconscious during a bodybuilding championship in Telford, England

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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British bodybuilder British bodybuilder Mateusz Chmura, 33, tragically died after collapsing on stage during a national championship in Telford, England.
British bodybuilder British bodybuilder Mateusz Chmura, 33, tragically died after collapsing on stage during a national championship in Telford, England.
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Dubai: A 33-year-old bodybuilder has died after collapsing on stage during a national bodybuilding championship in Telford, England, the British Physical Culture Association (PCA) has confirmed.

Mateusz Chmura was competing in the Classic Bodybuilding Medium category at the PCA National Finals at the Telford International Centre on Sunday when he suddenly fell ill and lost consciousness on stage. Mateusz was competing in tat the PCA British Finals 18 October.

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Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him.

During his category, Mateusz collapsed on stage. He was treated at the venue by paramedics, the local ambulance crew and the Midlands Air Ambulance team, before being taken by ambulance to hospital. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he later passed away in hospital.

Paramedics immediately rushed to his aid and administered first aid before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead.

The incident prompted organisers to temporarily suspend the competition to allow emergency teams to attend to Chmura, according to media reports citing NTD television.

The championship later resumed after organisers held discussions with the remaining competitors.

The PCA confirmed Chmura's death in a statement published on its official social media platforms but did not disclose the cause of death, which remains unknown.

Chmura, who lived in Wakefield, England, had been actively competing in bodybuilding events.

Just two weeks before his death, he had secured second place at a PCA qualifying competition in Yorkshire.

His sudden death has cast a shadow over the bodybuilding championship, where he had been competing alongside fellow athletes in one of the event's national categories.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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