Mateusz Chmura fell unconscious during a bodybuilding championship in Telford, England
Dubai: A 33-year-old bodybuilder has died after collapsing on stage during a national bodybuilding championship in Telford, England, the British Physical Culture Association (PCA) has confirmed.
Mateusz Chmura was competing in the Classic Bodybuilding Medium category at the PCA National Finals at the Telford International Centre on Sunday when he suddenly fell ill and lost consciousness on stage. Mateusz was competing in tat the PCA British Finals 18 October.
Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him.
During his category, Mateusz collapsed on stage. He was treated at the venue by paramedics, the local ambulance crew and the Midlands Air Ambulance team, before being taken by ambulance to hospital. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he later passed away in hospital.
Paramedics immediately rushed to his aid and administered first aid before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead.
The incident prompted organisers to temporarily suspend the competition to allow emergency teams to attend to Chmura, according to media reports citing NTD television.
The championship later resumed after organisers held discussions with the remaining competitors.
The PCA confirmed Chmura's death in a statement published on its official social media platforms but did not disclose the cause of death, which remains unknown.
Chmura, who lived in Wakefield, England, had been actively competing in bodybuilding events.
Just two weeks before his death, he had secured second place at a PCA qualifying competition in Yorkshire.
His sudden death has cast a shadow over the bodybuilding championship, where he had been competing alongside fellow athletes in one of the event's national categories.