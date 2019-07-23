Boris Johnson Image Credit: AFP

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson won the race to be leader of UK's Conservative Party.

In a poll conducted among members of the governing Conservative Party, the former London mayor beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. On Wednesday, July 24, Johnson will become Britain's new prime minister.

Here's all you need to know about the new British premier.

Who is he?

Boris Johnson's full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He is a British politician, journalist and historian. He was a Member of Parliament (MP) for Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015, and the MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008.

He was Mayor of London for eight years — from 2008 to 2016. From 2016 to 2018, he served as Foreign Secretary.

How old is he?

He was born on June 19, 1964 (age 55 years), in the US. Johnson was born to British parents in Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York City.

Does that qualify Johnson to be a US citizen?

Yes.

His birth was registered with both the US authorities and the British Consulate in New York, thereby granting him both American and British citizenship. His father, Stanley Johnson, was then studying economics at Columbia University at the time Boris was born.

How many children does he have?

Johnson has four children — Lara Lettice Johnson, Theodore Apollo Johnson, Cassia Peaches Johnson, Milo Arthur Johnson. Spouses: Marina Wheeler (married: 1993), Allegra Owen (married: 1987–1993)

Is it true that Borish Johson has both Muslim and Jewish ancestry?

Yes.

Johnson's maternal grandfather was the lawyer Sir James Fawcett. Johnson's paternal great-grandfather was Circassian-Turkish journalist Ali Kemal, a secular Muslim.

His father's other ancestry includes English and French, including descent from King George II of Great Britain.

Johnson's mother was Charlotte Fawcett an artist from a family of liberal intellectuals, she had married Stanley in 1963, prior to their move to the US.

She is the granddaughter of Elias Avery Lowe, a palaeographer, who was a Russian Jewish immigrant to the U.S and Helen Tracy Lowe-Porter, a translator of Thomas Mann. Johnson's maternal great-grandfather was a Lithuanian Jew and Orthodox Jewish rabbi.

In reference to his varied ancestry, Johnson has described himself as a "one-man melting pot" – with a combination of Muslims, Jews, and Christians as great-grandparents.

How did he get his name?

Johnson was given the middle name "Boris" after a Russian émigré his parents had once met.

Where did he study?

Johnson was educated at the European School of Brussels, Ashdown House, and Eton College. He read Classics at Balliol College, Oxford, where he was elected President of the Oxford Union in 1986.

What about his journalistic career?

Johnson began his career in journalism at The Times. He was reportedly sacked for falsifying a quote. He later work as the Brussels correspondent for the The Daily Telegraph. His articles exerted a strong influence on the growing Eurosceptic sentiment among the British right-wing.

He was eventually made assistant editor of the Telegraph in 1994. In 1999, he left the Telegraph to become editor of The Spectator, a post he held until 2005.

What’s his background in politics?

He was elected MP for Henley in 2001, and largely adhered to the Conservatives' party line during his first period in Parliament.

He has a more socially liberal stance on issues like gay rights. He was later selected to be the Conservative candidate for the 2008 London mayoral election. After defeating Labour incumbent Ken Livingstone in the vote, Johnson resigned his seat in the House of Commons.

During his first term as Mayor of London, he banned alcohol consumption on the city's public transport, and introduced the New Routemaster buses, cycle hire scheme, and Thames cable car.

In 2012, he was re-elected Mayor, again defeating Livingstone. During his second term, he oversaw the 2012 Olympics.

In 2015, he returned to Parliament as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, stepping down as Mayor the following year.

In 2016, Johnson was a prominent figure in the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, becoming a leading figure in the successful Vote Leave campaign.

He later declined to run in the party leadership election immediately following the referendum, despite speculation that he would.

After Theresa May won the leadership, she appointed Johnson Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. He served in this position for two years, before resigning in protest at May's approach to Brexit.

What makes him so controversial?

In both politics and journalism, Johnson is a controversial figure. Supporters laud him as an entertaining, humorous, and popular figure, with an appeal stretching beyond traditional Conservative voters.

But he has been criticised by figures on both the Left and the Right. He has beein accused him of elitism, cronyism, dishonesty, laziness, and using racist and homophobic language.

Johnson is known for his mix of bonhomie and bumbling. He confected a persona that made him a hit as mayor of London. Despite his charm, many of his colleagues, as well as political analysts, question his competence.

For example in 2009, Johnson as the new London mayor, set out to build an airport on an artificial island where the River Thames empties into the North Sea.

To study the idea, Johnson tried to enlist a leading scientist, Prof. David King, who balked at the plan while offering to look into other uses for the waterway. So the professor was taken aback when Johnson publicly named him chairman of a team investigating a Thames estuary airport.

The mayor assured him, “Ah David, it’ll be all right,” Professor King recalled. But it was not all right, according to a New York Times report.

The estuary airport like several of Johnson’s pet projects as mayor, sucked up millions of pounds in planning fees, but never went anywhere against nearly unanimous opposition and practical hurdles.

What happened on Tuesday (July 23)?

Johnson won the race to become Britain's next prime minister. Under Britain’s uncodified Constitution, a prime minister has to command the support of the House of Commons to assume the role.

The ruling Conservative Party announced the results of its internal contest on Tuesday, which was won by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the face of Brexit, over his main opponent, current Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt.

When will Boris Johnson take over from Theresa May?

Johnson will take over as prime minister from Theresa May on Wednesday (July 24) afternoon. He is expected to be confirmed as prime minister on Wednesday, when his predecessor Theresa May formally tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

What are the toughest, issues that demand Johnson’s immediate attention?

There are many pressing issues: Brexit, Iran, 5G, relations with the US, party management, MPs facing sex charges.

Brexit: It’s biggest issue Johnson is facing — getting Britain out of the European Union. Johnson, leader of the leavers campaign prior to the Brexit vote, commits to doing this by October 31, with or without a deal.

Iran: There is an escalating crisis with Iran, too. Hunt, in his role as foreign secretary, on Monday set out a European plan to assemble a naval mission to provide safe passage for ships through the Arabian Gulf. That came after Iran seized a British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, in the region last week, an act that Hunt described as "state piracy." Managing that crisis will mean dealing not just with EU leaders, but also with President Donald Trump. At present, the UK is trying to keep its own efforts distinct from America's. Unlike the U.S., Britain still supports the Iranian nuclear deal that it helped to negotiate.

5G: A decision on whether to use equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. is overdue, and was put off on Monday evening. To use it risks upsetting the Trump administration, which has imposed a ban on the company. But not to could delay the roll-out of 5G mobile broadband in Britain by up to two years, hitting the economy. The issue was so contentious within May's government that a leak about it led her to fire Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson in May.

Partymates: Foreign Minister Alan Duncan, is an outspoken critic of his former boss, Theresa May, over Brexit. Duncan will join other former ministers — Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Justice Secretary David Gauke, and perhaps even May herself — who have little love for Johnson. These partymates have pledged to all they could to stop Britain leaving the EU without a deal. Duncan floated the question of whether Johnson is eligible to become prime minister but the move was struck down. Constitutionally, a prime minister has to command the support of the House of Commons to assume the role.

How does the on-going sex assault case of a Conservative partymate affect Johnson?

On Monday, July 22, prosecutors announced they had charged Tory MP Charlie Elphicke with three counts of sexual assault, which he denies. Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative Party, technically reducing the government's majority in Parliament to just two — though in reality Elphicke is likely to continue to voting with the Conservatives.

For Johnson, going forward, the Conservative Party management will be difficult. Within the Conservatives, there are MPs who want a no-deal Brexit, and support Johnson.