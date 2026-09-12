BRICS nations call for 'maximum restraint' in Middle East

'We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions,' it says
Members of the 11-nation BRICS group including China, Russia, Iran and India called for calm in the Middle East, in a joint statement issued Saturday at a summit meeting.
"We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation," the statement issued in the Indian capital New Delhi read.