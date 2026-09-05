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EU strongly condemns Iranian attacks on countries in region

Brussels calls for restraint, civilian protection amid rising Gulf tensions

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WAM
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EU strongly condemns Iranian attacks on countries in region

The European Union has strongly condemned the latest wave of Iranian attacks against the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, expressing alarm at the latest military escalation in the Middle East.

In a statement, the EU also deplored recent attacks against Saudi commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It reiterated that these attacks violate international law and called for de-escalation and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

The EU urged all parties to refrain from taking any action that further threatens regional security and stability and risks undermining efforts towards a peaceful and lasting resolution of the conflict.

It also urged all parties to protect civilians everywhere, in full respect of international humanitarian law.

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