Paris: Some 128 Boeing 777 aircraft using the same Pratt & Whitney engine which failed on a flight out of Denver have now been grounded, a spokeswoman for the giant US planemaker confirmed on Monday.
"I have just had confirmation that all the 777s equipped with this engine have been grounded," she said in a text message to AFP.
As well as United Airlines, the PW4000 engine type was also used by Japan's ANA and JAL groups, plus South Korea's Asiana Airlines.
In a statement Sunday, the company had recommended that all the aircraft concerned should be grounded as US regulators investigated a United Airlines flight which was forced to return to Denver airport after one of its engines caught fire and broke up.
A video shot from inside the aircraft - which had 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard - showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200.
Its front cowling - which landed in the front yard of a house, missing it by inches, was entirely missing as the aircraft returned to Denver airport.
There were no injuries on the plane or on the ground, authorities said.