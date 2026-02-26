GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Arts+Culture

France names new culture minister in mini-reshuffle

Catherine Pegard appointed as France's new culture minister

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Catherine Pegard
Catherine Pegard
AFP-ELIOT BLONDET

The French presidency on Thursday named four new ministers including Catherine Pegard as the new culture minister in a mini-reshuffle.

Pegard, a former magazine editor and head of Versailles palace, takes over from Rachida Dati, a conservative who left the post to campaign to become mayor of Paris in an election in March.

The presidency said that former minister Sabrina Roubache would return to the government as a deputy education and training minister, government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon becomes a deputy energy minister and lawmaker Camille Galliard-Minier will be a deputy minister for people with disabilites.

AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Apple's Houston factory is projected to create thousands of new jobs, injecting fresh energy into the local economy and the broader US tech manufacturing.

Apple’s Tim Cook drops $600b bombshell on Mac mini

2m read
Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 21, 2026.

PSG star Hakimi faces trial for alleged rape

2m read
Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

French President picks Dhurandhar track for India visit

2m read
The rumoured Nothing Phone 4a and 4 Pro continue Nothing’s signature focus on design and functionality in the mid-range Android gadgets market.

Leaks: Nothing Phone 4a, Pro, 'Mini' to drop in March?

3m read