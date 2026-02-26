France names new culture minister in mini-reshuffle

Catherine Pegard appointed as France's new culture minister
The French presidency on Thursday named four new ministers including Catherine Pegard as the new culture minister in a mini-reshuffle.
Pegard, a former magazine editor and head of Versailles palace, takes over from Rachida Dati, a conservative who left the post to campaign to become mayor of Paris in an election in March.
The presidency said that former minister Sabrina Roubache would return to the government as a deputy education and training minister, government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon becomes a deputy energy minister and lawmaker Camille Galliard-Minier will be a deputy minister for people with disabilites.