GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Australian man finds $150,000 gold nugget after spotting tiny yellow dot in red dirt

Rare 1.2kg gold nugget found after days of searching in red dirt

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The nugget, dubbed the "Tibooburra Spud", is worth a staggering $150,000 to $160,000, but it could fetch up to $200,000 if sold at auction to a collector.
The nugget, dubbed the "Tibooburra Spud", is worth a staggering $150,000 to $160,000, but it could fetch up to $200,000 if sold at auction to a collector.
Source: ABC

An amateur gold prospector in Australia's outback has struck it lucky, discovering a gold nugget estimated to be worth between $150,000 and $160,000 after days of searching in the red dirt.

The unnamed man discovered Mount Stuart Station near Tibooburra, in far north-western New South Wales, after several unsuccessful attempts to find something valuable.

Speaking to ABC News, he said his searches usually turned up discarded metal, including lead bullets, old nails and horseshoes.

The signal from his metal detector initially gave little indication of the find's size. However, as he dug deeper, the machine began producing a much stronger signal.

He recalled spotting a tiny, bright yellow dot in the center of the hole during one of his first attempts to clear the soil.

A video of the discovery, shared on Facebook, captures the prospector digging through the dirt before pulling out the sizeable nugget. His excitement is evident as he examines the find, exclaiming: “Look at that! I can't believe this, look at this!”

The gold nugget weighs nearly 1.2kg

According to ABC News, the nugget, named the Tibooburra Spud, weighs nearly 1.2kg and contains quartz. Testing found that about 940 grams of the specimen was pure gold.

Its estimated value ranges from $150,000 to $160,000, although the final selling price could vary depending on the buyer and collector demand.

The finder reportedly plans to sell the nugget to a collector, potentially securing a higher price for the unusual specimen.

Gold prospecting gains interest

Greg Spangler, who sells prospecting equipment in Broken Hill, told ABC News that nuggets weighing more than a kilogram are rare finds.

However, he noted growing interest in gold prospecting as a hobby, with more people taking to the outdoors in search of precious metal deposits.

For the unnamed prospector, what began as another search through Australia's rugged outback ended with an extraordinary discovery — one that turned a tiny flash of yellow in the soil into a potentially life-changing find.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Global Village opens: 10 things you can count on

Global Village opens: 10 things you can count on

2m read
Illustrative image. Two vans were used for the robbery and the company believes five or six people took part.

$5.6 million wine heist rocks renowned Italian winery

1m read
The seizures were made during multiple inspections and enforcement operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Mumbai airport: 40 arrested in Rs909m seizures

2m read
Angana Maheshwari

Why this Dubai founder wants you to buy fewer handbags

7m read