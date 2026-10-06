Snowflake is a cloud platform that stores and processes data that includes financial transactions and demographic information. It also enables push notifications to those signed up. Dray Agha, the senior manager of security operations at Huntress, an online security firm, was quoted as saying by The Guardian: “Snowflake is a massive cloud database where retailers typically store sensitive customer information – it is a real worry if cyber criminals have indeed accessed it as they claim. The push notification suggests attackers have breached the systems controlling the Asos mobile app also..”