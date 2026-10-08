Ask AIVI: What if AI could choose your next outfit?

New shopping app lets Gulf customers try on clothes virtually, get styling advice as well
Dubai: Imagine getting ready for a dinner party but having no idea what to wear. Instead of spending hours browsing online stores or visiting shopping malls, you simply ask your phone for suggestions, try on outfits virtually and have your chosen clothes delivered to your doorstep within an hour.
This is the shopping experience Apparel Group hopes to introduce to millions of customers across the Gulf with the launch of AIVI, its new AI-powered fashion and lifestyle shopping app.
Available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, the platform brings together more than 200,000 fashion styles and offers personalised shopping recommendations to over 15 million existing customers.
The idea is simple: make shopping easier, faster and more personal, particularly for busy residents who may not have time to visit several stores to find the perfect outfit.
One of the app’s main features, Ask AIVI, works like a personal fashion adviser.
Customers can speak or type their requests, whether they need an outfit for a wedding, clothes for a business meeting or accessories to match something already in their wardrobe.
The AI assistant then suggests options based on individual preferences, previous searches and purchases.
Another feature, Virtual Try-On, allows shoppers to upload a photograph or take a selfie to see how selected clothes might look on them before placing an order.
For customers making last-minute shopping decisions, the app offers express delivery of selected products in as little as 60 minutes in the UAE and 90 minutes elsewhere in the Gulf.
The platform also integrates Club AIVI, previously known as Club Apparel, allowing existing members to continue using their registered accounts. Customers can earn and redeem rewards across participating brands, online platforms, physical stores and food and beverage outlets.
The programme draws on Apparel Group’s network of more than 2,600 stores and over 85 international brands.
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “AIVI is a defining milestone in Apparel Group’s evolution. Over 30 years, we have built scale, brands, stores and a deep understanding of the regional consumer.”
Vivek Rajkumar, CEO of AIVI, said the objective was to make shopping feel less like browsing a catalogue and more like having an intelligent companion.
The launch also includes an original song, Own Your Vibe, featuring Saudi singer Zena Emad and Indian rapper Karma. Combining Arabic, Hindi and English, the track celebrates the Gulf’s multicultural communities.
Available on iOS and Android, AIVI reflects a broader shift towards shopping experiences where technology helps customers make choices rather than simply presenting endless products.