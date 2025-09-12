Who is Sushila Karki — the woman tipped to lead Nepal’s new government

Nepal is at a turning point after one of the most dramatic weeks in its modern history. Deadly demonstrations over corruption and a short-lived social media ban forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday, leaving parliament in flames and the army in control of the streets.

Against this backdrop, a new name has emerged as the frontrunner for interim leadership: Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first female chief justice. Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel met key figures of the “Gen Z” protest movement on Wednesday, and activists say Karki, 73, is at the top of their list.

At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of a Maoist civil war and abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Soldiers have since imposed a curfew, while the country’s 30 million citizens wait for a political solution.

She became an advocate in the Supreme Court in 1989 and rose steadily through the judiciary. In 2016 she was appointed Nepal’s first woman chief justice, a landmark moment for gender representation in the country’s highest court.

Since retiring in 2017, Karki has written extensively on governance and the rule of law. She is widely seen as an independent figure with no direct party affiliation, which has made her acceptable to the disparate groups now vying to shape Nepal’s future.

Her tenure was marked by outspoken rulings on corruption and constitutional overreach, which won her both admiration and controversy. Karki’s reputation for independence and her insistence on judicial integrity have left a lasting imprint on Nepal’s legal system. For many young protesters, she embodies the kind of principled leadership absent in mainstream politics.

In comments to AFP this week, she stressed that “experts need to come together to figure out the way forward” and said parliament “still stands” despite the chaos.

Alongside Karki, several other names surfaced during the protesters’ discussions about Nepal’s political future. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old former engineer and rapper, was one of the most visible alternatives but publicly withdrew his own candidacy, posting on Facebook that he “fully supports the proposal” to back Karki instead.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

