Typhoon Ragasa topples trees, floods restaurants in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reeled under the impact of Typhoon Ragasa as fierce winds and heavy rain swept across the city, leaving a trail of disruption. The storm flooded several popular waterfront restaurants in the Tseung Kwan O neighbourhood, forcing evacuations and damaging property. Diners and staff waded through waist-deep water as emergency crews rushed to the scene to secure the area.

Elsewhere, Ragasa’s powerful gusts toppled trees and damaged slopes on Hong Kong Island, causing temporary road blockages and sparking safety concerns. Authorities issued warnings urging residents to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas, as transport services were suspended in several districts.

Despite the destruction, no significant casualties were reported, thanks to early preparedness measures and timely alerts from the city’s weather bureau. Cleanup operations have begun, though officials cautioned that further heavy rain could hamper recovery. Typhoon Ragasa once again underscored the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.