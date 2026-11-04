Influencer arrested after huge crowds gather for wedding offering lavish prizes
Dubai: At least two people were killed and 20 injured in a stampede during a wedding celebration organised by a popular Pakistani TikToker in the city of Sialkot, Punjab province, after thousands of people reportedly gathered following promises of lavish prizes, according to media reports.
The incident occurred at Faraz Sports Stadium ahead of a mehndi ceremony hosted by social media influencer Anser Mahmood, popularly known as Mr Patlo, who had invited members of the public to attend the celebrations.
According to media reports, Mahmood had promoted the event on social media, promising a prize draw featuring 20 million rupees in cash, a car, 50 motorcycles and smartphones.
The announcement attracted a large crowd to the stadium, overwhelming security arrangements and triggering a stampede as people attempted to enter the venue.
Police subsequently arrested Mahmood and six others, accusing them of organising an unauthorised mass gathering and causing deaths through negligence, according to the reports. The Islamabad High Court granted Mahmood protective bail on November 3, allowing him until November 10 to approach the relevant court.
During questioning, the suspects reportedly described the incident as an accident and blamed police for failing to control the crowd.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist the injured and restore order.
Pakistani media reported that the influencer had organised the lavish public wedding celebration partly to attract more followers and increase his social media earnings.