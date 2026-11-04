GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Two killed, 20 injured in stampede at TikToker's wedding event in Pakistan

Influencer arrested after huge crowds gather for wedding offering lavish prizes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Two were killed and 20 others injured in stampede at TikToker's wedding in Pakistan after promises of lavish prizes attracted thousands to the event.
Two were killed and 20 others injured in stampede at TikToker's wedding in Pakistan after promises of lavish prizes attracted thousands to the event.
Social media

Dubai: At least two people were killed and 20 injured in a stampede during a wedding celebration organised by a popular Pakistani TikToker in the city of Sialkot, Punjab province, after thousands of people reportedly gathered following promises of lavish prizes, according to media reports.

The incident occurred at Faraz Sports Stadium ahead of a mehndi ceremony hosted by social media influencer Anser Mahmood, popularly known as Mr Patlo, who had invited members of the public to attend the celebrations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to media reports, Mahmood had promoted the event on social media, promising a prize draw featuring 20 million rupees in cash, a car, 50 motorcycles and smartphones.

The announcement attracted a large crowd to the stadium, overwhelming security arrangements and triggering a stampede as people attempted to enter the venue.

Police subsequently arrested Mahmood and six others, accusing them of organising an unauthorised mass gathering and causing deaths through negligence, according to the reports. The Islamabad High Court granted Mahmood protective bail on November 3, allowing him until November 10 to approach the relevant court.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly described the incident as an accident and blamed police for failing to control the crowd.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist the injured and restore order.

Pakistani media reported that the influencer had organised the lavish public wedding celebration partly to attract more followers and increase his social media earnings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Zamfara North senatorial district vote was held to select a senate candidate for President Bola Tinubu's party, the All Progressives Congress. The bandits in Nigeria target poorly policed rural areas, kidnapping for ransom and killing.

'Bandits' kill 8 police officers in Nigeria

2m read
The proposed AI 'kill switch' addresses a reasonable concern: people must retain control when automated systems behave unexpectedly.

AI kill switch: Businesses need more than a stop button

4m read
Rashid Khan hosts Irfan and Yusuf Pathan in Dubai

Rashid Khan hosts Irfan and Yusuf Pathan in Dubai

1m read
The Dubai Exhibition Centre

Why exhibition success should be measured by media

3m read