A Sri Lankan soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Colombo on May 4, 2019, after a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Image Credit: AFP

Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have urged the public to surrender swords and large knives amid heightened security concerns following the deadly April 21 Easter Sunday bombings.

On Saturday, the Sri Lanka Police’s media unit said the public has time until Sunday to handover the swords and knives at the nearest police stations, reports the Daily Mirror.

The police also requested not to park vehicles after 1pm on Sunday near any schools in Colombo as special search operations were scheduled to be conducted in those areas.

Since the gruesome attacks that killed 253 people and injured over 500 others, law enforcement authorities have seized a large number of weapons from various parts of the island nation.

The call came as investigations into the deadly bombings continue.