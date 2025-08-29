GOLD/FOREX
Singapore to cane and jail peddlers of drug-laced vapes

Country is a global forerunner in the drive against synthetic smoke culture

Last updated:
Bloomberg
2 MIN READ
Singapore banned the purchase, possession and use of vapes in 2018.
Gulf News archives

Singapore will start classifying some substances used in vape pods as controlled drugs from next month, paving the way for stiffer penalties as the city-state steps up efforts to crack down on vaping.

Etomidate, a clinical agent used for inducing general anaesthesia, and related compounds will be treated as Class C drugs for a period of six months, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs said at a briefing on Thursday. The government plans to have new legislation in early 2026.

Singapore banned the purchase, possession and use of vapes in 2018, making it a global forerunner in the drive against synthetic smoke culture. Pivoting to treat vape use as a drug issue, instead of just smoking, marks a major shift in how the problem is viewed by the country - where Class A drug offenses carry death penalty as the maximum punishment.

Those found using vapes will face fines of up to S$2,000 ($1,555), while dealers of etomidate vapes are liable for a maximum 20-year imprisonment and caning, the ministries said. Until now, those found vaping in the city will be fined for S$500. The city-state also canes men convicted of vandalism, kidnapping and rape.

Foreigners with short-term passes found repeatedly in violation will be banned from re-entering Singapore upon departure, while long-term pass holders will be deported and banned from returning at the third instance of violation, according to the two ministries.

Despite the ban, vaping is still prevalent in Singapore. So-called Kpods, which contain vape juice mixed with etomidate, are especially popular among the youth. Sellers market Kpods as undetectable by urine tests. Misuse of etomidate carries the risk of hallucinations and permanent organ failure.

“The landscape for consumption of harmful substance has changed,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said. “Vapes become a gateway for very serious substance abuse.”

Authorities have ramped up enforcement in recent months. The police raided nightlife spots, and plainclothes government officers nabbed vape users in business districts and tourism sites. The government also actively encourages the public to report vaping-related offenses. Over 6,800 people were caught and fined for possessing or using vapes in the first half of this year, Channel NewsAsia reported.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the issue in his National Day speech earlier this month.

“So far we’ve treated vaping like tobacco - at most we impose a fine. But that’s no longer enough,” Wong said.

