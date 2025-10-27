Pokemon was the game, but the real victory was turning childhood cards into a cash empire
Ah, our side hustles seem so ordinary, compared to this.
Damiral Imran just leveled up in Pokemon collections. The Malaysian collector has officially sold his entire Pokémon card stash for 1.87 million ringgit (Rs 3.8 crore), turning a childhood obsession into glorious cash.
In a recent Facebook post, Imran couldn’t hide his excitement: “My Pokémon card collection officially SOLD for RM1,870,000.” He went full sentimental, calling it “more than a sale, this is a story of passion, grind, and legacy.” From a small room in Shah Alam to making history in the Pokémon world, that's a journey worth remembering.
In the photos he shared, cards were stacked floor to ceiling, a true shrine to the grind that got him here. Earlier, the South China Morning Post reported the collection could be worth over 2 million ringgit, verified by the US-based Professional Sports Authenticator, proving Imran wasn’t just hoarding nostalgia.
And yes, the offers were rolling in. He was willing to trade the collection for a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus cash, and had already seen bids of 1.68 million ringgit before finally snagging the perfect deal.
Pokémon may have been the game, but for Imran, the real victory was turning childhood cards into a cash empire.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox