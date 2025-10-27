GOLD/FOREX
Pokemon cards sold for $426,000 as collector declares 'making history'

Pokemon was the game, but the real victory was turning childhood cards into a cash empire

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
The Malaysian collector has officially sold his entire Pokémon card stash for 1.87 million ringgit (Rs 3.8 crore).
.(Facebook/Damiral Imran)

Ah, our side hustles seem so ordinary, compared to this.

Damiral Imran just leveled up in Pokemon collections. The Malaysian collector has officially sold his entire Pokémon card stash for 1.87 million ringgit (Rs 3.8 crore), turning a childhood obsession into glorious cash.

In a recent Facebook post, Imran couldn’t hide his excitement: “My Pokémon card collection officially SOLD for RM1,870,000.” He went full sentimental, calling it “more than a sale, this is a story of passion, grind, and legacy.” From a small room in Shah Alam to making history in the Pokémon world, that's a journey worth remembering.

In the photos he shared, cards were stacked floor to ceiling, a true shrine to the grind that got him here. Earlier, the South China Morning Post reported the collection could be worth over 2 million ringgit, verified by the US-based Professional Sports Authenticator, proving Imran wasn’t just hoarding nostalgia.

And yes, the offers were rolling in. He was willing to trade the collection for a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus cash, and had already seen bids of 1.68 million ringgit before finally snagging the perfect deal.

Pokémon may have been the game, but for Imran, the real victory was turning childhood cards into a cash empire.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

