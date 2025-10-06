Piggatan bridge collapse: Trucks stranded, route closed

The Piggatan Bridge, which has served residents for more than three decades, gave way around 5.30pm on October 6, according to initial reports from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Officials said they are reviewing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) maintenance and inspection records to check if any recent integrity assessments had been made.

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. The bridge, built more than 30 years ago, is believed to have carried increasing volumes of heavy vehicles in recent years.

With the crossing now completely impassable, motorists have been advised to take alternate routes through Gattaran, Baggao, or Peñablanca, detours that could stretch travel time by several hours.

The collapse has caused massive disruption to movement in and out of Alcala’s northern villages. The Piggatan Bridge serves as the town’s main artery linking local communities to Tuguegarao City and other key trading routes in the province.

Local responders and the Cagayan Provincial Information Office rushed to the scene to secure the area and redirect traffic. By early evening, police had cordoned off the site and declared the bridge off-limits to all vehicles.

Witnesses said the bridge crumbled just as an 18-wheeler truck loaded with palay (unhusked rice) was attempting to cross. Several ten-wheeler and trailer trucks were also trapped on both ends of the bridge, though no injuries were immediately reported.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.