Philippines: Massive landslide cuts off Bukidnon-Davao road

Dubai: A massive landslide has severed the Bukidnon-Davao City (BuDa) Road, stranding of commuters and crippling the flow of goods and travel between the two regions since late Saturday night.
The incident occurred in Sitio Palacapao, where a significant portion of the six-lane highway gave way and plunged into a deep ravine around 9.40pm (local time). No casualties have been reported.
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon immediately ordered the road's closure and dispatched a team of engineers to the site, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure complete mobility and inter-province connectivity for motorists and movement of essential goods between the two provinces.
With the BuDa Road impassable, the DPWH has advised motorists to take the following alternative routes:
From Cagayan de Oro City to Tagum City: Junction Sayre Highway Poblacion Valencia City, Bukidnon via Kapalong - Talaingod - Valencia Road
From Camp 1 Maramag, Bukidnon to Davao City: Via Jct. Bukidnon-Davao City Road to Cotabato Boundary - Carment-Kabacan-Matalam-Kidapawan, Cotabato-Digos City, Davao.
