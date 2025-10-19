GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Philippines: Massive landslide cuts off Bukidnon-Davao road

All lanes are impassable to all vehicles; motorists are advised to take alternate routes

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Facebook / DPWH Region 10 - Northern Mindanao

Dubai: A massive landslide has severed the Bukidnon-Davao City (BuDa) Road, stranding of commuters and crippling the flow of goods and travel between the two regions since late Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Sitio Palacapao, where a significant portion of the six-lane highway gave way and plunged into a deep ravine around 9.40pm (local time). No casualties have been reported.

DPWH mobilize immediate response

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon immediately ordered the road's closure and dispatched a team of engineers to the site, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure complete mobility and inter-province connectivity for motorists and movement of essential goods between the two provinces.

Motorists forced to take detours

With the BuDa Road impassable, the DPWH has advised motorists to take the following alternative routes:

  • From Cagayan de Oro City to Tagum City: Junction Sayre Highway Poblacion Valencia City, Bukidnon via Kapalong - Talaingod - Valencia Road

  • From Camp 1 Maramag, Bukidnon to Davao City: Via Jct. Bukidnon-Davao City Road to Cotabato Boundary - Carment-Kabacan-Matalam-Kidapawan, Cotabato-Digos City, Davao.

