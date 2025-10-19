Philippines: Massive landslide cuts off Bukidnon-Davao road

The incident occurred in Sitio Palacapao, where a significant portion of the six-lane highway gave way and plunged into a deep ravine around 9.40pm (local time). No casualties have been reported.

Dubai : A massive landslide has severed the Bukidnon-Davao City (BuDa) Road, stranding of commuters and crippling the flow of goods and travel between the two regions since late Saturday night.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon immediately ordered the road's closure and dispatched a team of engineers to the site, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure complete mobility and inter-province connectivity for motorists and movement of essential goods between the two provinces.

