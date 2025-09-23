Philippines: ₱600m kickbacks 'delivered' to Senator Villanueva's staff; Senator Estrada, ex-Senator Revilla, Zaldy Co named corruption in probe into ghost infra projects

Sacked Filipino engineer Henry Alcantara (circled in red) spilled the beans at a Senate showdown on Thursday — admitting, finally, he knew about those fat stacks of cash crammed in boxes, "kickbacks" for his crew and some shady project "proponents", during questioning by Senator Erwin Tulfo. His old sidekick Brice Hernandez ratted him out with pics of the cash (Alcantara's mug right there "supervising" the split) and chat logs linking it to bigwigs — with the money trail going back to both the Senate and the House. Philippine Senate | Screengrabs