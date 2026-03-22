Philippines: ₱2.49 billion fuel subsidies fast-tracked, ₱18.65 billion for infrastructure jobs amid oil price surge

Transport sector receives major boost with expedited subsidies amid spike in fuel prices
Manila: As fuel prices continue to climb, the Philippines Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it had expedited the release of ₱2.49 billion ($41.40 million) to fund fuel subsidies for the transport sector under the Department of Transportation (DOTr).
Based on government data, the fuel subsidy and cash aid programmes are designed to support sectors "most vulnerable" to rising oil costs, including farmers, fisherfolk and transport workers.
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is also set to provide a one-time fuel subsidy of ₱3,000 each to around 26,000 farmers and another 26,000 fisherfolk listed in its registry.
In addition, the DA will roll out ₱2,350 in cash assistance for both farmers and fisherfolk under the Presidential Assistance programme.
INFRASTRUCTURE JOBS: In a parallel move to cushion the broader economic impact, the DBM also released ₱18.65 billion to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to sustain employment in the infrastructure sector and ensure the continued rollout of key projects nationwide.
Transport workers are among the biggest beneficiaries of the subsidy programme, with multiple agencies coordinating the distribution.
Initial payouts have already been rolled out in Metro Manila, benefiting over 139,000 drivers through joint efforts with local government units.
Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers — including jeepney, bus, taxi and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) operators — are also entitled to ₱5,000 cash assistance, sourced from the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) programme.
₱5,000 for trike drivers: Tricycle drivers will receive ₱5,000 in one-time cash aid, to be released through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the DOTr.
Separate from cash aid, fuel subsidies will also be distributed to PUV operators through the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).
Drivers and operators of traditional jeepneys will receive ₱5,000, while those operating modern jeepneys are set to get ₱10,000.
Authorities said priority will be given to beneficiaries who have yet to receive assistance under the DSWD programme. However, officials clarified that those who already received cash aid will still be eligible for fuel subsidies.
The latest funding releases underscore the government’s effort to mitigate the ripple effects of higher fuel costs, which have strained household incomes and raised operating expenses across key sectors.
By combining direct cash assistance with targeted fuel subsidies and sustained infrastructure spending, officials aim to stabilise livelihoods while keeping economic activity on track despite global oil market volatility.