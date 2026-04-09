GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Peace in the Gulf? Philippines hopes for extensions on two-week ceasefire

Two-week ceasefire could ease fuel disruptions and benefit Filipino seafarers

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement brandish their weapons as they rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, in the capital Sanaa on April 6, 2026.
Supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement brandish their weapons as they rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, in the capital Sanaa on April 6, 2026.
AFP-MOHAMMED HUWAIS

Dubai: The Philippines has expressed "cautious optimism" over the announcement of peace talks between the US and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan, calling for a permanent end to the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed hope that the move will lead to lasting peace.

"The conflict has caused significant loss of lives and damage to civilian and economic infrastructure, as well as disruptions in the global economy," said DFA.

It added: "The Philippines continues to hope that all parties will resolve their differences through earnest dialogue and diplomacy."

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Extension on two-week ceasefire

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also welcomed the recent development, highlighting its potential impact on global oil supply and the country’s fuel security.

Marcos has bared that easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could help stabilise fuel prices.

“We will take full advantage of the two weeks to increase our supply as much as possible,” stated the president.

Moreover, Marcos has emphasised the significance of the ceasefire for Filipino seafarers, many of whom have faced disruptions in the strategic waterway.

While the pause on hostilities could ease supply constraints, Marcos has warned that fuel price volatility remains a concern.

“We are all hoping and praying that the two-week ceasefire will extend further."

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
PhilippinesUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Philippines has seen the price of fuel hit historic highs since the US-Israeli war with Iran forced the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Why Philippines’ Hormuz passage won’t cut fuel prices

2m read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Hormuz toll 'unacceptable': Rubio drops hammer on Iran

3m read
The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation over the US and Israeli war against it, now entering its fourth week.

Sri Lanka raises fuel prices by 25% as oil prices soar

2m read
Vehicles move on a highway by the Muharraq Bridge in Bahrain's capital Manama.

Bahrain says fuel tanks in Muharraq attacked by Iran

1m read