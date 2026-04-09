Peace in the Gulf? Philippines hopes for extensions on two-week ceasefire

Two-week ceasefire could ease fuel disruptions and benefit Filipino seafarers
Dubai: The Philippines has expressed "cautious optimism" over the announcement of peace talks between the US and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan, calling for a permanent end to the ongoing conflict.
In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed hope that the move will lead to lasting peace.
"The conflict has caused significant loss of lives and damage to civilian and economic infrastructure, as well as disruptions in the global economy," said DFA.
It added: "The Philippines continues to hope that all parties will resolve their differences through earnest dialogue and diplomacy."
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also welcomed the recent development, highlighting its potential impact on global oil supply and the country’s fuel security.
Marcos has bared that easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could help stabilise fuel prices.
“We will take full advantage of the two weeks to increase our supply as much as possible,” stated the president.
Moreover, Marcos has emphasised the significance of the ceasefire for Filipino seafarers, many of whom have faced disruptions in the strategic waterway.
While the pause on hostilities could ease supply constraints, Marcos has warned that fuel price volatility remains a concern.
“We are all hoping and praying that the two-week ceasefire will extend further."