Peace in the Gulf? Philippines hopes for extensions on two-week ceasefire

It added: "The Philippines continues to hope that all parties will resolve their differences through earnest dialogue and diplomacy."

"The conflict has caused significant loss of lives and damage to civilian and economic infrastructure, as well as disruptions in the global economy," said DFA.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed hope that the move will lead to lasting peace.

Dubai: The Philippines has expressed "cautious optimism" over the announcement of peace talks between the US and Iran , facilitated by Pakistan, calling for a permanent end to the ongoing conflict.

“We will take full advantage of the two weeks to increase our supply as much as possible,” stated the president.

Marcos has bared that easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could help stabilise fuel prices.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also welcomed the recent development, highlighting its potential impact on global oil supply and the country’s fuel security.

“We are all hoping and praying that the two-week ceasefire will extend further."

Moreover, Marcos has emphasised the significance of the ceasefire for Filipino seafarers, many of whom have faced disruptions in the strategic waterway.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.