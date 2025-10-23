Malabon fire destroys dozens of homes, displacing hundreds

Firefighters from neighbouring cities extended their assistance to BFP–Malabon
A massive fire swept through a densely populated area in Barangay Catmon on Wednesday afternoon, destroying dozens of homes and displacing several families.
The blaze broke out in Sitio 6, Banal na Kruz, shortly before 5pm, and rapidly spread through rows of tightly packed houses made mostly of light materials. Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) struggled to contain the flames due to the intense heat and limited water supply in the area.
By 5.41pm, authorities raised the alarm to Task Force Alpha, prompting additional fire trucks and volunteer brigades from nearby cities to respond. Over 40 fire trucks were deployed across Metro Manila to help bring the situation under control.
Despite the scale of the fire, no fatalities were reported. However, several people sustained minor injuries. One resident suffered a cut and was treated at the Tonsuya Super Health Center, while another was treated for hyperventilation. A firefighter also required medical attention after being bitten by a dog during the operations.
Firefighting teams battled the blaze for several hours before declaring it under control at 9.47pm and fully extinguished by 11.58pm, according to FSSUPT Flor-Ian A. Guerrero, District Fire Marshal for CAMANAVA.
The Malabon City Fire Station extended its gratitude to all assisting units and volunteer groups for their swift response and coordination.
In the aftermath, the City Social Welfare and Development Department (CSWDD) immediately mobilized to assist affected residents. Evacuation centers have been opened to provide temporary shelter to displaced families.
Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, along with fire officials, visited the site to oversee relief operations and assure residents of the city’s continued support.
'Mayor Sandoval wants residents to feel that the city government is with them, not just through aid, but through genuine care and presence,' a city official said.
