GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

From 4Ps to condo owners: Housing drive hands Davao families their first homes

Condo-style socialised housing units targeted through public-private partnerships

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SOCIALISED CONDOMINIUM UNITS: Some of the 72 five-storey condominium buildings with a total of 7,200 housing units built in Calinan, Davao City. Located in People’s Ville, a 14.23-hectare property, the development also includes around two hectares of open spaces dedicated to parks, playgrounds, and community recreation areas for residents.
SOCIALISED CONDOMINIUM UNITS: Some of the 72 five-storey condominium buildings with a total of 7,200 housing units built in Calinan, Davao City. Located in People’s Ville, a 14.23-hectare property, the development also includes around two hectares of open spaces dedicated to parks, playgrounds, and community recreation areas for residents.
PNA

Manila: Seven beneficiaries of the government’s conditional cash transfer (CCT) program, known as "4Ps" formally received socialized condominium units on Thursday (May 21, 2026) under the administration’s flagship housing initiative.

This marks what officials described as a "milestone" in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s expanded low-cost housing program.

The turnover ceremony was held at People’s Ville in Calinan district, where recipients from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, or 4Ps, were awarded units under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, also known as 4PH.

Partnership

The project was developed through a partnership between the national government and the Davao City government as part of broader efforts to address the country’s long-standing housing backlog, estimated by government agencies at more than 6 million units nationwide.

Officials said the beneficiaries would pay affordable monthly amortizations for the condominium units, allowing low-income families to gradually gain ownership of permanent homes.

The housing turnover comes as the Marcos administration accelerates implementation of the 4PH program, which seeks to build large-scale vertical housing communities near urban centers and employment hubs.

The Marcos administration has said the 4PH drive aims to construct up to 1 million housing units per year through public-private partnerships and government financing support.

The drive was launched as part of the administration’s promise to make home ownership more accessible to minimum-wage earners, informal settlers and other vulnerable sectors.

Located in Calinan, People’s Ville spans about 14.23 hectares and is designed to become one of the largest socialized housing developments in Mindanao.

Condo-style socialised housing units

The project consists of 72 five-story condominium buildings containing about 7,200 housing units.

The development also includes roughly two hectares of open spaces allocated for parks, playgrounds and community recreation areas.

Government officials have promoted condominium-style socialised housing as a solution to land shortages in highly urbanized areas, particularly in cities where horizontal housing projects are becoming increasingly difficult because of rising land prices.

The Philippines has long struggled with overcrowding, informal settlements and housing shortages, especially in major urban areas such as Metro Manila, Cebu City and Davao City.

The 4Ps beneficiaries who received units Thursday were among the first low-income families formally settled in the project, according to local officials.

4Ps: Social protection scheme

The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program remains the country’s largest social protection initiative, providing cash assistance to poor households in exchange for meeting education and health requirements for children.

Housing advocates have welcomed efforts to expand affordable housing access but have also urged the government to ensure long-term affordability, transportation access, livelihood opportunities and adequate public services in new housing sites.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Inside UAE’s Alpha Program shaping tomorrow’s workforce

Inside UAE’s Alpha Program shaping tomorrow’s workforce

2m read
EDB’s CEO on financing innovation, SMEs and a resilient ‘Made in the Emirates’ economy

Inside Emirates Development Bank’s UAE growth vision

7m read
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk during scheduled training aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is one of more than 20 warships supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 72 commercial ships, and disabled 4.

US commanders defend Iran strikes as senators clash

2m read
Special monitoring unit will begin operations on 1 May 2026, covering cycling tracks, major roads, and designated soft mobility zones.

Dubai launches new unit to police e-scooters, bicycles

2m read