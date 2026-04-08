Free electricity in the Philippines? Customer shows zero 'current bill amount'

(Translation: For those asking why our electric bill is zero, I personally went to the (electric cooperative) office and was told that effective April (2026), if you're a 4Ps beneficiary and your name is on the electric meter, and you consume less than 50kilowatt-hours (per month), you really don't have to pay anything. Enrolment is automatic for active 4Ps members under Canoreco. Until they are instructed to do otherwise, this zero billing will continue.")