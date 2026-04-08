Free electricity in the Philippines? Customer shows zero 'current bill amount'

New subsidy lets low‑usage 4Ps families pay nothing for power up to 50 kWh
Manila: Claims of "zero electric bills" for some Filipino households have kicked up a social media storm, stemming from government efforts to ease energy costs amid rising prices and poverty challenges.
While not a blanket policy for all, it applies to qualified low-income families under a new streamlined subsidy programme.
A claim made by a member of an electric cooperative in Camarines Norte, who also posted a purported electric bill for March with zero "current bill amount", has drawn massive engagement, with people seeking more clarity as the scheme has apparently kicked in from the April billing cycle (March 2026 consumption).
"Sa mga nagtatanong po kung bakit zero ang bill natin, pumunta po ako ng opisina. At ito po ang sabe: effective ngyon April, kapag 4ps ka at ikaw mismo my ari ng metro mu, at dika nag lampas sa 50kwh, wala ka na po babayaran tlga. Kahit Dika po nag apply, at active 4ps ka automatic po na yun sa Canoreco, hanggang wala po sa kanilang ibinababa tuloy tuloy pdin po tayong wala babayaran," a resident of Basud Municipality posted on FB showing the zero bill issued by the Camarines Norte Electric Cooperative (Canoreco).
(Translation: For those asking why our electric bill is zero, I personally went to the (electric cooperative) office and was told that effective April (2026), if you're a 4Ps beneficiary and your name is on the electric meter, and you consume less than 50kilowatt-hours (per month), you really don't have to pay anything. Enrolment is automatic for active 4Ps members under Canoreco. Until they are instructed to do otherwise, this zero billing will continue.")
Some commenters made snide remarks about the subsidy scheme as "unfair", while others urged readers to "work harder" in order to fund the free electricity scheme for poorest Filipinos.
The zero electric bill scheme for low-consumption users builds on the existing Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program (LRSP), which has long offered discounts to vulnerable consumers consuming minimal power, typically under 50 kWh monthly.
The buzz intensified in early 2026 when President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced automatic enrollment for 4Ps beneficiaries into the LRSP, enabling 100% subsidies on bills up to 50 kWh.
House Bill 2700, filed by Rep. Alexander Marcos, seeks to formalise "free electricity" for low-consumption homes by mandating direct government subsidies, exempting the subsidized amount from 12% VAT, and requiring utilities to issue zero-charge bills.
Previously, subsidies varied by utility and required manual applications; the update simplifies this with auto-registration for verified poor households, targeting millions while curbing leakages via audits.
Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries — about 3-4 million Filipino families — now qualify automatically if their usage stays at or below 50 kWh/month, slashing bills to zero after subsidy reimbursement to providers like Meralco.
Non-4Ps households can apply manually.
This covers generation, distribution, and taxes for lifeline users.
Excess usage incurs full charges.
Distribution utilities maintain higher thresholds where approved, ensuring broader relief.
The 4Ps, launched in 2008 by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), is the Philippines' flagship Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme to combat extreme poverty.
It provides cash grants to poorest families (e.g., P500/month health grant, P300/child education grant, up to three kids) in exchange for "conditionalities": 85% school attendance for children ages 3-18, 100% health checkups/pregnatal visits, and parent skills training.
Aimed at breaking generational poverty cycles, participants stay up to five years, with impacts including reduced stunting and higher high school enrollment rates.
This policy eases burdens but demands fiscal accountability; long-term, solar net-metering incentives complement it for sustainable zero bills.