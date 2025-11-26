GOLD/FOREX
Fewer Filipinos are getting married: What latest data shows

Official data reveals shift in Filipino marriage patterns, with fewer traditional weddings

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo right, and Jamaica walk hand in hand during their wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
AP

Manila: Michael, 36, a mechanic and handyman, and Karina, 30, an accountant, have been together for close to a decade.

This November, they’re joyfully expecting their first child.

Though they haven’t walked down the aisle, they’re embracing a serious and loving commitment to starting a family — a growing trend in the Philippines.

More and more young couples today are choosing to build their lives together outside traditional marriage, redefining what it means to create a family in modern times in this Catholic-majority nation.

Following a brief post-pandemic surge, marriage registrations have sharply declined in recent years, signalling changing social norms and economic realities.

What latest marriage data shows

Latest government data shows that fewer Filipinos are tying the knot. In 2024, registered marriages fell by 10.2% to 371,825, down from over 414,000 in 2023.

This is the second straight year of decline and remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Which months have the most weddings?

February is the most popular month for weddings with 46,130 registered marriages (12.4%). June follows closely with 45,085 (12.1%), and December ranks third with 42,211 (11.4%).

What age group mostly gets married?

Couples aged 25 to 29 make up the largest share of newlyweds, with 81,121 marriages or 21.8% of the total.

What regions have the highest number of marriages?

CALABARZON leads with 54,981 marriages (14.8%), followed by the National Capital Region with 48,448 (13%), and Central Luzon with 42,227 (11.4%).

What is behind this decline in marriages?

The Commission on Population and Development says the decline reflects changing family structures, with more forms of families today beyond traditional marriage.

Live-in partners are becoming more common among Filipinos.

When is this data from?

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report is based on registered marriages as of August 31, 2025.

The preference for civil ceremonies over religious ones signals evolving values and practical considerations among Filipinos.

As couples increasingly embracing alternative family arrangements, such as live-in partnerships, it reflects a broader redefinition of commitment beyond the classic wedding ceremony.

This trend highlights a transformative moment in Philippine society, where the meaning of family and union is becoming more diverse and fluid.

The decline in traditional weddings is not just a statistic — it is a mirror to the dynamic and evolving Filipino identity.

