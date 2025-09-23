Cyclone warning: Possible 'severe tropical storm' Ompong expected to hit Philippines

Pacific typhoon season: Landfall of 15th typhoon of 2025 seen as early as Wednesday
Manila: Weathermen here have issued an urgent advisory regarding a newly-formed Tropical Depression, locally named "Opong", which is expected to intensify as it approaches Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region in eastern Philippines as early as Wednesday evening.
The public is urged to stay vigilant and prepare for potentially severe weather conditions, particularly in Southern Luzon, as the storm may make landfall or pass close to the region by Thursday night or Friday.
Current storm details (as of 10am):
Location of centre: 1,075 km East of Eastern Visayas
Maximum sustained Winds: 55 km/h
Gustiness: Up to 70 km/h
Movement: Westward at 35 km/h
The tropical depression is projected to strengthen rapidly and could become a Tropical Storm as early as Wednesday.
There is also a possibility that it may escalate into a Severe Tropical Storm or even a Typhoon before crossing the Philippines.
Residents in affected areas should brace for strong winds and heavy rainfall, particularly in the following regions:
The storm is expected to make its closest approach or potentially make landfall in the northern part of Eastern Visayas. By Friday, the entire Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila and Central Luzon, may experience stormy weather
There is a chance the storm’s path may shift in the coming days, potentially bringing its centre directly over Metro Manila and Central Luzon. Residents in these areas are advised to monitor updates closely.
Current conditions: As of today, no direct effects from OpongPH are being felt in the country. However, Super Typhoon Nando and the southwest monsoon (habagat) continue to cause rainfall across large parts of Luzon.
Thursday: The approaching tropical depression may begin to bring heavy rainfall to the Bicol Region and eastern parts of the Visayas, particularly Eastern and Central Visayas.
Friday: Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the Bicol Region are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.
Saturday: The storm’s effects are likely to weaken as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.
The public is strongly advised to take the following precautions:
Stay informed: Regularly check updates from PAGASA and other reliable sources for the latest storm track and intensity forecasts.
Prepare emergency kits: Ensure you have food, water, flashlights, batteries, and other essentials in case of power outages or evacuation.
Secure properties: Reinforce homes, secure loose objects, and clear drainage systems to prevent flooding.
Avoid travel: Refrain from unnecessary travel, especially in areas expected to be heavily affected, to avoid risks from strong winds and heavy rain.
Monitor local advisories: Local government units may issue evacuation orders or other safety measures based on the storm’s development.
The potential for Opong to intensify into a typhoon poses a significant risk to life and property, particularly in part of Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon.
Residents are urged to remain proactive, stay updated, and follow the guidance of local authorities to ensure their safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox