Cyclone warning: Possible 'severe tropical storm' Ompong expected to hit Philippines

STORM WATCH: A new tropical depression spotted in the Western Pacific, locally known as Ompong, and is now in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is expected to intensify into a "Tropical Storm" or "Severe Tropical Storm", as it threatens to plough through Eastern Visayas and the Luzon mainland by around Friday, September 26, 2025. Three people died when Tropical Storm Ragasa hit nothern Philippines. DOST_Pagasa | X