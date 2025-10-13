GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan

Who is Sohail Afridi: Rising PTI leader in Pakistan and new KP Chief Minister

Young politician takes the helm in KP, winning 90-vote mandate amid opposition objections

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Young PTI parliamentarian has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Dubai: Muhammad Sohail Afridi, a prominent figure within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has officially been elected as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), securing 90 votes in a tense session of the provincial assembly held under tight security in Peshawar on Monday.

The election came amid uncertainty over former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation and objections from opposition parties regarding the election process.

In the 145-member KP Assembly, a simple majority requires 73 votes, and Afridi comfortably surpassed that threshold, consolidating PTI’s control over the province. Following the announcement of the results, Afridi was congratulated by fellow assembly members, with many embracing him in celebration on the assembly floor. His rivals for the post included Maulana Lutfur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Arbab Zarak of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Steady growth

Sohail Afridi hails from a middle-class family in Khyber district and belongs to the Shalobar tribe. He began his political journey in student politics as the provincial president of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF), the student wing of PTI. His early involvement with the party laid the groundwork for a steady rise in KP politics.

Afridi entered mainstream politics in February 2024, winning his first seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as an independent candidate from constituency PK-70 (Khyber-II). Shortly after, he joined PTI and was appointed as special assistant to the chief minister for Communications and Works (C & W). Following a cabinet reshuffle, he was promoted to full ministerial status, taking charge of the Higher Education Department.

A rising profile

Known for his close ties with PTI founder Imran Khan, Afridi has emerged as one of the younger, reform-oriented voices within the party. His performance in the provincial cabinet and strong engagement with his constituency have contributed to his growing prominence in KP politics.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Pakistan

