Who is Sohail Afridi: Rising PTI leader in Pakistan and new KP Chief Minister

In the 145-member KP Assembly, a simple majority requires 73 votes, and Afridi comfortably surpassed that threshold, consolidating PTI’s control over the province. Following the announcement of the results, Afridi was congratulated by fellow assembly members, with many embracing him in celebration on the assembly floor. His rivals for the post included Maulana Lutfur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Arbab Zarak of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).