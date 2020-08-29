UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi meets the Governor of Punjab Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore to discuss collaboration in varied fields. Image Credit: UAE Embassy

Islamabad: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has invited companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in Pakistan’s second largest province where new economic zones are being set up to boost economic growth.

In a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim AlZaabi, on Saturday, the Punjab chief minister said that UAE investors and companies are welcome to invest in Punjab while commending the role of the UAE in the country’s development sectors, especially in health and education areas.

During his visit to the province, the UAE Ambassador also held separate meetings with the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss ways to enhance the cooperation in varied fields.

“Pakistan and UAE enjoy best friendly relations,” said the Punjab Chief Minister as he thanked the UAE leaders for medical support to Pakistan during the coronavirus peak. The UAE Ambassador lauded preventive measures by the Punjab government to combat COVID-19. He stressed to maintain close communication and cooperation and also invited the Punjab Chief Minister to visit UAE.

13 special zones

Briefing the dignitary about the 13 special economic zones being established in Punjab, CM Buzdar said that work on two economic zones was underway while another would soon be launched in Bahawalpur.

The Chief Minister also informed him about the ‘Dubai-like’ modern city Ravi Riverfront Project near Lahore spread over more than 100,000 acres. Special facilities would be provided to the business community interested in investing in special economic zones and Ravi River Urban Development Project, he added.

In the meeting with the envoy, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said there were vast opportunities for investment in energy, education, agriculture, livestock and other sectors in Pakistan from which UAE investors can amply benefit. “Pakistan and the UAE should benefit from each other’s expertise in diverse arenas for the development of both countries”, he added.

Expressing gratitude for the UAE government for assistance in the medical field especially construction of hospitals, Elahi said that the UAE had always demonstrated special love for Pakistanis. “We are proud of our time-tested relations with the UAE and friendship between the two countries is immortal which has strengthened our historical, cultural, literary, economic and social relations.”